Ludhiana MC conducts checking of city buses

Municipal corporation (MC) officials, led by additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, conducted an inspection of city buses at the Government College for Girls (GCG) ground on Saturday.

Dachalwal directed the contractor to repair the buses, wherever required, and get the ones which are currently lying unused up and running so that the bus service can be started on other routes in the city.

In total, 83 buses have been handed over to the contractor, but only around 45 of them are running, that too on just three routes in the city, including bus stand to Kohara, Bus stand to Meharban and Clock Tower to Sahnewal.

Dachalwal stated that the inspection was conducted just to cross check the claims of the contractor regarding the number of buses which were operational and no anomalies were found, but a few of them required repairs.

The city bus contractor asked the authorities to tighten the noose on illegal auto rickshaws, which are resulting in losses to the bus service.