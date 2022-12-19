Ludhiana: MC conducts inspection before launching work on children’s park renovation

A team of municipal corporations (MC) led by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal visited a children’s park located in the central constituency in Ludhiana to check the existing infrastructure of the park and list out the works to be done before launching the renovation work of the park.

During the inspection, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from central constituency Ashok Prashar and the MC commissioner deliberated upon installation of sprinklers, construction of canopies, improving greenery and providing an alternate entry to the park from the main road.

MLA Prashar stated that the green belt is spread in around two acres, but is not regularly used by the residents due to lack of cleanliness and no direct entry to the park from the main road.

“Currently the residents have to move through a secluded street to reach the park, due to which we have planned to establish an alternate entry from the main road (near the boundary wall of the civil hospital). Also, discussions were held to establish canopies, ensure cleanliness, increase greenery etc.,” said Prashar while adding that projects are being planned to renovate parks, green belts across Ludhiana Central constituency.

During the inspection, discussions were also held to reconstruct the road at the backside of the civil hospital, which connects the Brown Road with Issa Nagar puli.

Giving details, Aggarwal said after discussing the works with MLA Prashar, the concerned civic body officials have been directed to prepare an estimate of works to be done and funds required for taking up the renovation work. MC will soon float tenders to hire a contractor for taking up renovation works.