Ludhiana MC, contractors lock horn over pending payments

With MLAs and councillors already mounting pressure on fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) to take up development works and complete the long-pending projects ahead of municipal elections, the civic body and contractors are now at loggerheads over the non-payment of dues.

A meeting was held between MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and a group of contractors over the issue at MC Zone-A office on Wednesday.

While the civic body officials pushed the contractors to continue with the works, the contractors displayed helplessness in completing the works without the payments of previous works. The contractors said the MC had to pay over ₹70-crore to contractors and a few contractors had also move court to recover the pending payment.

Contractors, including Tavinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Rakesh Sood, Ashok Sobti among others, said the contractors are ready to do the work, but not without payment of dues.

“The MC should start paying dues in regular instalments and we will complete the projects. With municipal elections ahead, the MC will float tenders for taking up more projects, but that cannot be done without funds. The civic body also has to pay over ₹10-crore, which was deposited with the department as securities for different projects completed in the past,” said Tavinder Singh.

Councillors have also been raising hue and cry over the pending projects and the matter was also highlighted during the meeting of MC General House held on October 4. Councillors stated that in many areas, streets had been dug up by contractors, but the work to reconstruct the same was pending for months now.

The MC additional commissioner said a meeting was held to find a solution. “Currently, the MC is facing fund crunch, but the situation is expected to improve in the coming time. The MC will also release payment of ₹10-12-crore to contractors in the coming few days and they have been asked to complete the pending projects. Steps are being made to ensure that residents do not face trouble at ground-level and projects are completed with no further delay.,” he said.

Contractors also rue shortage of crusher

The group of contractors also rued that one of the reasons behind the delay in completing the ongoing works is shortage of crusher (gravel) across the state. They said the shortage is being faced due to mining restrictions in different parts of the state. “The crusher which is being supplied from neighbouring states is expensive, which increases the input cost. Due to shortage of crusher, the MC is also not able to take up repair work of roads in the city,” they added.