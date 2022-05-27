Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste

Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation (MC) wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA).

The letter stated that members of the PDA had in March written to MC claiming that 105 dyeing units on Tajpur Road and adjoining areas have detached their sewer connections from MC lines and attached them to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) established to treat industrial waste. In April, they also submitted a certificate with MC authorities regarding the same.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said that the civic body had found during a survey that around three dozen dyeing units had attached their sewer connections to the CETP line, but an additional line was also attached to that of MC.

Apart from choking the MC sewers, it also added to the pollution of Buddha Nullah, as the untreated waste enters the nullah through MC’s sewer treatment plant.

Singh further stated that they have asked PPCB to take action or impose penalty on the dyeing unit owners found dumping untreated waste in MC lines illegally.

After MC teams snapped the connections on May 20, untreated waste had spilled on to the road, which led to harassment of commuters.