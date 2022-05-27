Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste

Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation (MC) wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA).
Ludhiana MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said that the civic body had found during a survey that around three dozen dyeing units had attached their sewer connections to the CETP line, but an additional line was also attached to that of MC (HT File)
Ludhiana MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said that the civic body had found during a survey that around three dozen dyeing units had attached their sewer connections to the CETP line, but an additional line was also attached to that of MC (HT File)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation (MC) wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA).

The letter stated that members of the PDA had in March written to MC claiming that 105 dyeing units on Tajpur Road and adjoining areas have detached their sewer connections from MC lines and attached them to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) established to treat industrial waste. In April, they also submitted a certificate with MC authorities regarding the same.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said that the civic body had found during a survey that around three dozen dyeing units had attached their sewer connections to the CETP line, but an additional line was also attached to that of MC.

Apart from choking the MC sewers, it also added to the pollution of Buddha Nullah, as the untreated waste enters the nullah through MC’s sewer treatment plant.

Singh further stated that they have asked PPCB to take action or impose penalty on the dyeing unit owners found dumping untreated waste in MC lines illegally.

After MC teams snapped the connections on May 20, untreated waste had spilled on to the road, which led to harassment of commuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday.

    Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran

    TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village. Rajan's questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh.

  • Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (centre) at Talwandi Nauabad village in Sidhwan Bet area where 86 acres of illegally occupied government land was freed on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area

    Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.

  • Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur

    Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur

    Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.” A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.

  • Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

    One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project

    Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations. Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days.

  • The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent Sikhs by calling them terrorists.

    1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs

    Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out