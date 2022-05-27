Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste
Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation (MC) wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA).
The letter stated that members of the PDA had in March written to MC claiming that 105 dyeing units on Tajpur Road and adjoining areas have detached their sewer connections from MC lines and attached them to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) established to treat industrial waste. In April, they also submitted a certificate with MC authorities regarding the same.
MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said that the civic body had found during a survey that around three dozen dyeing units had attached their sewer connections to the CETP line, but an additional line was also attached to that of MC.
Apart from choking the MC sewers, it also added to the pollution of Buddha Nullah, as the untreated waste enters the nullah through MC’s sewer treatment plant.
Singh further stated that they have asked PPCB to take action or impose penalty on the dyeing unit owners found dumping untreated waste in MC lines illegally.
After MC teams snapped the connections on May 20, untreated waste had spilled on to the road, which led to harassment of commuters.
-
Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village. Rajan's questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh.
-
Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.
-
Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.” A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.
-
One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project
Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations. Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days.
-
1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics