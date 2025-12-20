Ludhiana MC demolishes 2 illegal buildings, seals 5

The municipal corporation on Friday demolished seven unauthorised buildings in the city. An illegal building being demolished by the MC in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Assistant town planner (ATP), Zone D, Harvinder Singh said two illegal buildings were demolished — one on Kochar Market Road and another in Gurdev Nagar. In addition, five unauthorised buildings were sealed, including two each on BRS Nagar Road and Dugri–Jawaddi Road, and one on Ghumar Mandi–College Road.

The drive was carried out by the MC’s building branch of Zone D on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

Singh said the owners had either failed to get their building plans sanctioned by the civic body or were carrying out construction in violation of approved plans and building bylaws. He added that repeated notices had been issued to the violators before action was taken.

Civic body MC officials said the drive against illegal construction would continue in the coming days. The MC also appealed to residents to obtain mandatory approval of building plans before starting construction, warning that strict action would be taken against violations.

GLADA razes unauthorised building in Pohir village

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Friday demolished an unauthorised building in Pohir village as part of its ongoing drive against illegal construction and unplanned development.

The action was taken on the directions of GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar. Officials said the authority’s regulatory wing dismantled internal roads and other illegal structures at the site.

According to officials, the developers continued construction despite being served notices. Subsequently, a special team was constituted, which carried out the demolition drive without any resistance.

The GLADA has also recommended the registration of FIRs against the developers involved in the illegal construction.

A spokesperson said the authority was following a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised and unplanned development, with special focus on illegal colonies. He added that a special drive was underway against those misleading residents by offering cheaper plots in colonies lacking statutory approval and government norms.

Appealing to the public, Sandeep Kumar urged people not to buy property in unauthorised colonies, noting that GLADA does not provide basic amenities such as water supply, sewerage and electricity in such areas. He added that the list of approved and regularised colonies, along with sanctioned layout plans, is available on GLADA’s official website, advising prospective buyers to verify details before making purchases.