Ludhiana MC demolishes illegal colony, constructions

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday demolished an illegal colony and four other illegal buildings across different areas of the city. The action was carried out under the supervision of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal. An illegal colony on Lohara Road that was demolished on Friday. (HT Photo)

The demolitions included an under-construction illegal colony on Lohara Road, where sewer lines being laid by the coloniser were uprooted.

In addition, two illegal residential buildings were dismantled in the Lohara Road.

The MC also took action against an illegal commercial building in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, near Sherpur Chowk, and an industrial structure in the Dhandari area.

Civic body officials reiterated the importance of getting building plans approved before starting construction. “Strict action will continue against unauthorised constructions to maintain the city’s planning standards,” they said.