Ludhiana: MC demolishes illegal colony in Mundian Kalan

Continuing action against illegal constructions, municipal corporation (MC) demolished an illegal colony in Mundian Kalan on Friday. A bulldozer deployed at the demolition site in Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action was taken by the building branch of MC Zone-B office.

The officials stated that the coloniser was establishing the colony illegally and a few buildings were also being constructed within the colony. The illegal constructions have been razed.

The officials stated that regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions in the city. Earlier this week, the civic body teams had taken action against four illegal constructions in Model Town and Kochar market area.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials appealed to the public that they should commence the construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.