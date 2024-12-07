Ludhiana MC elections: Cong to announce 50 candidates by December 11

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, the District Congress Committee has announced that it would release its first list of 50 candidates by December 11. The aspirants of party tickets have been invited to appear before a screening committee at the party’s main office at Tibba Road on Sunday. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has 95 wards. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has 95 wards. (HT File)

The screening committee, chaired by Rana KP Singh, includes Randeep Singh Nabha, Hardial Singh Kamboj, Tarlochan Singh Soond and Gursharan Kaur Randhawa as members. The constituency in-charges from Ludhiana city will also be present.

Sanjay Talwar, former MLA and District Congress Commitee president, confirmed that the committee would conduct interviews of aspirants who have applied for tickets. He stated that all applicants are required to attend the meeting. For women-reserved wards, it is mandatory for female candidates to appear for the interview.

The screening committee will prepare a detailed report based on the interviews, which will then be submitted to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana.

“The final selection of candidates will be decided by the party high command. The Congress is expected to release its first list of approximately 50 candidates by December 11. The rest of the candidates will be announced later,” he added.

“Interviews will be conducted as per a constituency-wise schedule. Candidates from the West constituency are expected reach at 11 am, followed by those from Sahnewal at 11:30 am. Interviews for the East constituency will begin at 12 pm with Central at 1 pm, North at 2 pm, Atam Nagar at 3:30 pm and South constituency interviews will conclude the day at 4:30 pm,” he said.

Further, Talwar added that the Congress aims to gear up its cadre for the crucial municipal polls by ensuring transparency and merit-based ticket allocation.