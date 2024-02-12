Ludhiana MC employees stage protest against pending salaries at Zone A

Adopting a new way to protest, fourth class employees of municipal corporation (MC) under the banner Bhagwan Valmiki Sewak Sangh took their shirts off outside the MC Zone A office in Ludhiana on Monday to highlight delay in the disbursement of their pending salaries. The pressing financial hardships faced by MC employees due to the delayed disbursement of salaries, lead them to accumulate hefty interest payments and debts. (HT File Photo)

In a memorandum submitted to the officers of the MC, banner president Ravi Bali, who was leading the protest, emphasised the urgent need for the expeditious release of salaries for hundreds of employees and proposed a system whereby these salaries are dispersed into the employees’ accounts on a fixed date each month.

He underscored the pressing financial hardships faced by these employees due to the delayed disbursement of salaries. He highlighted the detrimental impact on their families’ livelihoods. Expressing concern over the employees’ plight, Bali urged the MC to promptly address this issue to alleviate their financial burden. He emphasised the importance of ensuring timely salary payments to uphold the dignity and well-being of the employees and their families.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “I have directed officials to send the list of number of employees whose salaries are pending and we will try to disburse the salaries as soon as possible.”