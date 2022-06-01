Ludhiana MC employees stage protest, also seek scrapping of outsourcing proposal
Different employees’ unions of municipal corporation (MC), under the banner of Sewermen Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, on Tuesday staged a protest outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A) office over delay in regularisation of contractual employees, proposal to recruit sweepers on outsourcing basis among other issues.
The employees submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu.
The protesting employees said the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularising the contractual employees and appointment letters were also issued to a few of them, but the employees have still not been regularised.
The other demands of the employees included implementation of the old pension scheme, cancelling the proposal to hire sewermen and sweepers on outsourcing basis etc.
Union leader Yashpal Chaudhary, Vijay Danav among others also warned to intensify the agitation if the MC failed to fulfil the demands in the next 15 days.
Chaudhary said in the recent meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, a proposal was approved to hire sweepers and sewermen on outsourcing basis, which is not acceptable and the MC should hire staff on permanent basis.
Meanwhile, mayor Sandhu said no such proposal to hire staff on outsourcing basis has been approved by the MC, and there must be some miscommunication. Further, he said the decision to regularise the contractual staff has to be taken by the state government. They will look into the demands of the employees which can be fulfilled at local level, he added.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics