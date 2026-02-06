Ludhiana MC faces flak over ₹22.5-cr cow dung lifting tender

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is facing criticism for awarding a tender worth around ₹22.5 crore for lifting cow dung from dairy complexes as experts say that the civic body could have generated revenue instead of spending crores of public money. Besides, the work is yet to start at the Tajpur Road dairy complex. A street in Tajpur Road dairy complex strewn over with cow dung in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The MC had issued work orders on January 16, for lifting cow dung from Tajpur Road and Hambran Road dairy complexes. The process was to begin on January 21. The work began at the Hambra Road dairy complex but not at Tajpur Road where dairy owners continue to struggle with accumulation of dung and wastewater.

Kapil Arora, a member of the Public Action Committee (PAC), said, “Cow dung is saleable. It is beyond understanding why a tender worth crores of rupees was allotted for lifting the same. Instead, contractors should have been willing to lift the dung free of cost and even pay charges to the MC as it has commercial value.”

Environmentalist Col JS Gill, who was member of the now-dissolved special task force for the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, said the MC should have first focused on establishing a biogas plant and strengthening the effluent treatment infrastructure. “There was a need to create a proper scientific system for disposal and utilisation of cow dung. Spending ₹22.5 crore on its collection without setting up processing facilities defeats the purpose. Had the MC invited tenders for lifting cow dung free of cost, many agencies and farmers would have come forward,” he said.

Gill further pointed out that the MC had earlier coordinated with Madarpura village for disposal of cow dung through tipper trucks. Madarpura, located around 27 km from South City and nearly 30 km from Haibowal, is known as one of the largest producers of organic fertiliser, where cow dung is processed through vermicomposting.

Dr VK Saini, an organic farming scientist, said his organisation and several farmers were ready to accept cow dung in large quantities free of cost. “Cow dung is a valuable raw material for organic fertiliser and soil improvement. The MC only needs to bear transportation fuel charges. If supplied regularly, we can utilise any quantity for composting and organic farming purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, dairy owners at the Tajpur Road dairy complex said they are continuing to suffer due to non-lifting of dung. Tajpur Road Dairy Association president Satvinder Pal Singh said wastewater mixed with dung is accumulating daily, weakening the foundations of the old dairy structures, many of which were built decades ago. He warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, dairy owners would be forced to stage a protest.

Regarding the award of ₹22.5-crore tender, MC commissioner Neeru Katyal said, “I have joined recently. This tender was awarded before my joining.”

When asked about the delayed work at Tajpur Road, she said the contractor concerned had assured that the process would start at the earliest.”