Ludhiana MC floats 42 crore tender for waste-to-biogas plant at Jamalpur

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender to establish a waste-to-biogas plant at the Jamalpur site in Ludhiana with a capacity to process about 200 tonnes per day of organic waste generated in the city. Ludhiana MC floated a ₹ 42-crore tender for waste-to-biogas plant at Jamalpur. (File)

A sum of ₹42 crore has been sanctioned for the facility. A tender was floated on July 19 to identify a contractor to construct the plant under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project, “Execution, installation, operation and maintenance of 200 TPD waste to CBG plant”, aims to convert segregated municipal solid waste (organic) and other biodegradable waste into compressed biogas (CBG). The plant will be located at Jamalpur, Ludhiana, adjacent to the Jamalpur sewerage treatment plant, spanning seven acres.

MC officials said the construction period of the plant has been decided to 1 year and six months, meanwhile the operation and maintenance period will be 20 years. The total concession period is around 21 years and six months.

Officials confirmed that the project selection criteria is royalty-based (the bidder who offers the highest royalty to MC). Until now, three firms have submitted bids, and the evaluation process is underway.

The participating firms include Mahasakhti Bio Enercon Private Limited, Earthshastra Ecotech Private Limited and Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited.

Officials stated that this initiative is part of Ludhiana’s efforts to enhance waste management and promote sustainable energy solutions. The plant will not only help in reducing the volume of waste but also generate biogas, which can be used as a clean energy source.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “The project is a significant step towards sustainable waste management in Ludhiana. By converting organic waste into biogas, we aim to reduce landfill waste and promote renewable energy.”