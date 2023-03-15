Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC holds camps to facilitate residents in paying taxes, availing trade licences

Ludhiana MC holds camps to facilitate residents in paying taxes, availing trade licences

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 15, 2023 12:00 AM IST

As per the information, Ludhaian MC recovered over ₹7 lakh as property tax and water sewer user charges from the residents during the camps

In a bid to facilitate the residents in paying their taxes and helping them to avail trade licences, municipal corporation (MC) organised special camps in ward number 38 and 31 on Tuesday.

The camp in ward number 38, Ludhiana, was organised in a gurdwara, while in ward number 31, it was organised in the premises of Small Scale Industries Association. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The camp in ward number 38, Ludhiana, was organised in a gurdwara, while in ward number 31, it was organised in the premises of Small Scale Industries Association. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The aim was to facilitate the residents at their door steps. Atam nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated the special camps in their respective areas.

The camp in ward number 38 was organised in a gurdwara, while the camp in ward number 31 was organised in the premises of Small Scale Industries Association.

As per the information, MC recovered over 7 lakh as property tax and water sewer user charges from the residents during both the camps. Also over 200 trade licences were renewed and issued during the camps.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh stated that the camps were organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. As March 31 is the deadline to pay property tax for the current year, a large number of residents paid their pending tax during the camps.

The residents will have to pay 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest on the delayed payment, if the property tax is not paid by March 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out