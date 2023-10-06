News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC holds review meeting of Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project

Ludhiana MC holds review meeting of Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 06, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project worth ₹650 crore, which started in 2020, is scheduled to be completed by March 2024

Additional municipal commissioner (MC) Paramdeep Singh on Friday conducted a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing rejuvenation project to clean the Buddha Nullah.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh during a review meeting in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
The project worth ₹650 crore, which started in 2020, is scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

The meeting was held under the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

The civic body officials stated that the majority components of the project have been completed and the contractor has been directed to expedite the work.

“The project is also being monitored at the state level and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi is also conducting regular meetings to expedite the project. The aim of these meetings is to give a push to the ongoing works and resolve the issues, if any,” said Paramveer Singh.

During the meeting, various agendas were discussed, including construction of collapse compound wall at Jamalpur STP, the construction of a boundary wall for electric connection of 60 MLD STP, issue of land problems for construction of Gaushala intermediate pumping station among others.

Apart from civic body officials, the officials of different departments, including Punjab water supply and sewerage board (PWSSB), Punjab state power corporation limited (PSPCL), district soil conservation department were present.

