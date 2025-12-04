Ludhiana MC issue notices to officials over delay in action on Buddha Nullah encroachments

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued show-cause notices to assistant town planner Gurvinderpal Singh Lucky and building inspector Gurpreet Kaur for delaying action against illegal encroachments along Buddha Nullah near Block-25, Pritam Puri. The move comes nearly a year after the building branch was directed to initiate enforcement action, highlighting administrative lapses in controlling unauthorised constructions. However, a review on December 2 (Tuesday) revealed that these directives had not been implemented even after 12 months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to official records, the then additional commissioner had issued instructions on December 11, 2024, to the building branch to issue notices to encroachers and conduct a demolition drive. However, a review on December 2 (Tuesday) revealed that these directives had not been implemented even after 12 months.

In a letter, the municipal commissioner observed that the inaction had damaged the civic body’s image. “Illegal encroachments along the Buddha Nullah continue to grow and the lack of timely action reflects poorly on the corporation,” the order stated.

The ATP and inspector have been asked to explain within three days why they ignored the instructions and caused “unnecessary delay” in a case requiring urgent attention.

The building branch has been under scrutiny for several months due to the proliferation of illegal constructions, particularly in peripheral and low-monitoring areas. Residents and councillors have repeatedly raised concerns that unauthorised buildings continue to mushroom unchecked, questioning the department’s enforcement and accountability mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the civic body has directed the building branch to immediately issue notices to encroachers along the Buddha Nullah and prepare for enforcement action without further delay. The civic body emphasised that restoring stretches around the river remains a priority, amid rising pressure from illegal constructions in the city.