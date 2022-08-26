Ludhiana MC kickstarts ‘Mera shehar, Mera maan’ campaign in city
The ‘Mera shehar, Mera maan’ campaign has been initiated on the directions of the local bodies department and special drives will be organised in Ludhiana on every Friday.
In a bid to promote cleanliness and hygienic practices, the municipal corporation (MC) commenced ‘Mera Shehar, Mera Maan’ campaign on Friday wherein cleanliness and awareness programmes were held in different parts of the city.
The programme has been initiated on the directions of the local bodies department and special drives will be organised in the city on every Friday. Different branches, including sanitation, horticulture, water-sewer operations, were involved in the campaign.
The drives were kickstarted by Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu, joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur and zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon from ward number 34 and 37. An awareness programme was also organised at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Gill road. Students were apprised of waste segregation and urged to shun the use of banned single-use plastic items.
This was followed by a plantation drive and an awareness rally organised by NCC cadets and students in the nearby area.
Sekhon said shopkeepers were also urged to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. “The horticulture wing has also been directed to take up maintenance work in the green belts of the city. More cleanliness drives will be organised in the coming time and residents should also support the civic body in keeping the city clean and plastic-free,” he added.
