Ludhiana MC launches traffic safety plan, identifies 12 accident black spots

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora on Monday launched a document titled “Road accident black-spot improvement plan for Ludhiana municipal corporation roads,” aiming to reduce road fatalities and streamline urban mobility in the city. The document prepared by the municipal corporation and technical support from the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, SAS Nagar, identifies 12 high-risk zones—commonly referred to as accident black spots—that have recorded a disproportionately high number of road mishaps. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora launching a document titled “Road accident black-spot improvement plan for Ludhiana municipal corporation roads. (HT Photo)

The danger zones flagged in the report include - UPSC Jain Charitable Hospital, Bobby Palace to Shingar Cinema stretch, Sethi Ice Cream T-Point on Metro Road, Punjab National Bank junction, Itta Wala Chowk, Vishwakarma Chowk, Durga Mata Mandir vicinity, Jagraon Bridge, Jai Mata Chintpurni Dhaba to Bharat Petrol Pump stretch, the road from State Bank of India to Pavilion Mall, Police Line Deep Nagar, and Sabji Mandi Chowk.

The data-driven presentation urged targeted infrastructure changes and stricter enforcement measures in these locations. MP Arora said the city’s black spots demand immediate attention. “Lives are at stake, and we cannot afford to delay interventions in these zones. With multi-agency coordination, we’re moving towards long-term, sustainable traffic safety solutions,” he added.

MP Arora highlighted that road accident fatalities in the city have decreased from 403 deaths in 2023 to 377 in 2024. He credited commissioner of police Swapan Sharma and traffic police personnels for this achievement. “To reinforce the city’s traffic management system, 140 new traffic police personnel have been deployed, especially near schools and colleges during peak hours. The move is part of a broader campaign to instil traffic discipline and improve response times at critical junctions,” he stated.

MP Arora also announced two major developments: Construction of a foot overbridge near the Bus Stand, and the permanent implementation of two-way movement on the elevated road from Hero Bakery Chowk to Pakhowal Road after a successful trial run.

MP Arora appealed to the public: “Rules alone won’t save lives—it’s the responsibility and cooperation of every citizen that will truly make Ludhiana’s roads safer.”

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, and Punjab road safety council members, among others were present at the event.