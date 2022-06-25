Ludhiana MC marks 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission
The municipal Corporation (MC) celebrated the seventh anniversary of Smart City Mission by organising an array of activities for the city’s residents at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday evening.
Speaking on the occasion, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to help the authorities in making the city clean and green.
Plants and saplings were given out as prizes to the winners of different activities that were organised as a part of the celebrations. Posters were also installed to promote cleanliness in the city and a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to mark the occasion.
Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon was also present at the event. Addressing the public, he said the Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government on June 25, 2015, and the aim of the celebrations was to bring residents together and apprise them of the projects that have been taken up under the mission since.
-
Pune airport ups cleanliness drive to prevent bird-hit incidents
The Pune airport authorities are working with the Indian Air Force and Pune Municipal Corporation to clean airport premises and neighbourhood to prevent bird -hit incidents. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory on June 20 to airports on avoiding bird-strike incidents in the monsoon. The direction came after two such incidents on June 19 in different parts of the country — SpiceJet Boeing 737 Patna-Delhi flight and IndiGo A320 NEO Guwahati-Delhi flight.
-
Allahabad University’s academic council approves fee hike of courses, hostels from new session
Allahabad University has kick-started the process of increasing the fees of all courses from the new academic session 2022-23. The hiked fee will be applicable for students taking admission from the session 2022-23. The fee hike will not be applicable for the present (old) students, aU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor clarified. It is worth mentioning that the tuition fee of the university has remained at ₹12 since 1912.
-
After getting extortion calls from gangsters, AAP MLAs question Delhi’s law and order
Aam Aadmi Party member of Parliament Sanjay Singh on Saturday said Singh's party MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Ajay Dutt have been getting extortion calls from gangsters, who have threatened them with dire consequences if they did not cough up ₹5-10 lakh as “protection money”. According to Singh, Jha, the MLA from Burari, started receiving the extortion calls from June 20, while the MLA from Ambedkar Nagar, Dutt, received them on June 22.
-
Pragati Maidan tunnel closed today for upkeep, not art tour, says PWD
The plan to put the murals and artwork in the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel on public viewing make take a while yet, officials associated with the project have said, adding that the traffic movement closure in the tunnel on Sunday is being undertaken solely for maintenance purposes and road signage installation. Delhi traffic police also clarified that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed in the tunnel on June 26.
-
Ensure transparent election to managing panels of co-op societies: SAD MLA to Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue of malpractices in the election of managing committees of milk and agricultural cooperative societies. He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is sincerely thinking about reforms, then they should end political influence in these societies and bring forward people associated with these sectors.
