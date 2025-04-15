Ludhiana MC official held for corruption

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption, on Monday, arrested Superintendent Engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, posted at Municipal Corporation Ludhiana for demanding commission from a contractor. The accused SE had demanded 10 percent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of this tender work to him. (HT Photo for representation)

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a contractor, a resident of Ludhiana.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that he had applied for a tender for redevelopment project at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Lines, Ludhiana and aforesaid accused SE had demanded 10 percent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of this tender work to him. This conversation was recorded by the complainant and submitted to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that after preliminary verification of this complaint a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the aforementioned SE Sanjay Kanwar at the VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range and arrested him. The accused would be produced before the competent court tomorrow and further investigation was under progress, he said.

A recording of the phone call between the SE and the contractor, while negotiating the bribe, had went viral.

It is learnt that Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora laid the foundation stone of the beautification of Rose Garden here on March 28. The ₹8.8 crore project was announced for the renovation and beautification of the Rose Garden spanning nearly 30 acres in the heart of Ludhiana.