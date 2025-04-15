Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana MC official held for corruption

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2025 05:54 AM IST

The official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a contractor, a resident of Ludhiana

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption, on Monday, arrested Superintendent Engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, posted at Municipal Corporation Ludhiana for demanding commission from a contractor.

The accused SE had demanded 10 percent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of this tender work to him. (HT Photo for representation)
The accused SE had demanded 10 percent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of this tender work to him. (HT Photo for representation)

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a contractor, a resident of Ludhiana.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that he had applied for a tender for redevelopment project at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Lines, Ludhiana and aforesaid accused SE had demanded 10 percent commission as a bribe in lieu of allotment of this tender work to him. This conversation was recorded by the complainant and submitted to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that after preliminary verification of this complaint a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the aforementioned SE Sanjay Kanwar at the VB Police Station, Ludhiana Range and arrested him. The accused would be produced before the competent court tomorrow and further investigation was under progress, he said.

A recording of the phone call between the SE and the contractor, while negotiating the bribe, had went viral.

It is learnt that Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora laid the foundation stone of the beautification of Rose Garden here on March 28. The 8.8 crore project was announced for the renovation and beautification of the Rose Garden spanning nearly 30 acres in the heart of Ludhiana.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC official held for corruption
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On