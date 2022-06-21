Ludhiana MC officials directed to expedite recovery of property tax, water dues

Issuing directions to expedite the recovery of dues from the residents, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the officials to consolidate the record of property tax and water-sewer user charges and establish a single window system for payment dues in MC offices.

The move is expected to not only help the residents, but also expedite the recovery of pending dues from the residents.

The directions were issued during a meeting conducted by Aggarwal with officials of different branches on Monday. The fund-starved civic body is struggling to pay even the salaries.

Until now, residents had to visit separate windows in the MC office for payment of property tax and water-sewer dues, which at times also slowed down the process and left the public harried.

Aggarwal also directed the property tax wing to tighten the noose around defaulters and expedite the process to seal the buildings in case of failures to pay the taxes even after receiving notices from the civic body.