Ludhiana MC officials under lens over illegal buildings

With illegal buildings and structures mushrooming across the city, officials privy to the details say the municipal corporation (MC) is set to take strict action against officers who have ‘neglected’ their duties. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal recently carried out a surprise inspection to check for illegal constructions in zones B and C. (HT File)

According to those aware of the matter, multiple officials from the MC’s building branch are under investigation and may face suspension.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal recently carried out a surprise inspection to check for illegal constructions in zones B and C.

During the inspection, he visited Sherpur Kalan, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Railway Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, 100 Feet Road, Kanganwal, Lohara village and Dhandari flyover, among other areas.

Following the visit, Dachalwal instructed the building branch to take immediate action against the violators in the area and subsequently, seven illegal buildings and one unauthorised colony were demolished. Sources privy to the details said that building inspectors and assistant town planners in zones B and C are likely to face disciplinary action as they ‘failed to act’ against illegal constructions in the past.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an MC official said multiple complaints had been filed regarding illegal constructions in these zones, but the officers concerned did not take any steps to address the issue.

MC Zone B team on Thursday took action against 16 illegal constructions, including shops and labour quarters.

The action also came after Dachalwal conducted surprise inspections across the city earlier this week.