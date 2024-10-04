Ludhiana MC razes two illegal buildings, seals service centre

Acting against illegal constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished an illegal portion of a residential building being constructed in Durga Puri area on Friday. Speaking of the action taken against encroachment in Kachi Gali, ATP (zone A) MS Bedi said that a building owner had encroached upon the road portion and the encroachment has now been razed following court orders. (HT File)

Further the authorities also sealed an auto service centre in a residential area of Haibowal after the residents submitted a complaint against the same.

On the other hand, the building branch of MC zone A demolished an encroachment on the road portion in Kachi Gali (Dal bazar) following court orders.

Building inspector, Paulparneet Singh said that the owner of the building in Durga Puri area was constructing the building without getting a building plan sanctioned from the civic body. The illegal portion has been demolished and the owner has been directed to submit compounding fees with the civic body for the remaining portion of the building. Further, the auto service centre in Haibowal area has been sealed following the complaint of the residents.

