Ludhiana MC removes illegal hoarding, banners

In response to the growing problem of illegal hoardings and banners across the city, the municipal corporation (MC) removed several illegal banners and hoardings at various locations across the city. Ludhiana MC workers removing the illegal hoarding from the sign boards on February 20, 2024. (HT Photo)

Officials from the MC Tehbazari wing reported that they have removed numerous illegal hoardings and banners on signboards, following the orders of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi. As per reports, the illegal hoardings and banners were removed from Model Town, Pakhowal road, and other areas.

Just a few days ago, many signboards, bridges and buildings were covered with illegal hoardings and banners, the MC commissioner formed teams to tackle this issue across the city.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “We instructed officials to remove all illegal hoardings and banners, especially those on signboards. Teams have been formed and will remain active, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”