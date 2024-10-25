Ludhiana: MC’s focus on markets, roads for cleanliness drive

The municipal corporation (MC) launched a massive cleanliness drive, themed ‘Swachhta Di Lehar’, across the city on Thursday. It has issued a schedule for taking up the fortnight-long drive across the city. Major city roads, entry points to the city, markets, etc would be covered under the drive and a daily report regarding the same would be submitted with the local bodies department. The MC appealed to the NGOs/residents to participate in the cleanliness drive and support the authorities in keeping Ludhiana clean and green. (HT Photo)

Senior officials, including joint commissioner, assistant commissioners among others conducted surprise inspections across the city. Joint commissioner Chetan Bunger inspected the drive in different areas of the city on Thursday. They will monitor the drive on a regular basis.

Joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, nodal officer for the cleanliness drive, said the schedule has been prepared to cover all major roads, entry points to the city, market places, religious places, parks, etc, across the city and the officials/staff have been directed to follow the same strictly.

Garbage vulnerable points would also be removed from the internal parts of the city. Plastic plogging drives would be conducted and cleanliness drives would also be organised around government hospitals, educational institutes, vegetable markets, grain markets etc. Sanitation staff would be felicitated with appreciation certificates.

Senior civic body officials have been directed to monitor the drive on a regular basis and no laxity would be tolerated. He would also be conducting surprise inspections in the coming days, added Dachalwal.

The MC further appealed to the NGOs/residents to participate in the cleanliness drive and support the authorities in keeping the city clean and green. He further appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in vacant plots/spaces.