Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of nine more colonies
Continuing its drive against the violators, the municipal corporation (MC) snapped illegal sewer connections of nine colonies in the areas falling under the Zone-B and Zone-D of MC on Wednesday.
The action was taken against six colonies —Pardeep Sandhu Colony (part A, B and C), Shadi Lal Colony, Jot Enclave and Gopal Market —on Tibba road. Further, action was taken against Khalsa Colony on Bhamian Road, Krishna Colony on Bhamian Road and Victory Colony on Pakhowal Road.
MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said the colonies —Moti Bagh Colony, Prince Colony, Parkash Colony — under Zone D of MC also sought two weeks to submit the regularisation fee with the MC for their respective sewer connections. The drive will continue in the coming days, he added.
Commencing the drive against colonies with illegal sewer connections, MC had snapped illegal sewer connections of 11 colonies on May 2 and May 3.
Earlier, the MC had identified 240 colonies with illegal sewer connections. These also included colonies outside the MC limits, but had attached their connections with the MC sewer lines. The drive has been initiated after the colonisers failed to submit the documents or regularisation fee with MC.
Brief
U-23 inter-district tournament: Mansa takes lead of 150 runs against Ludhiana
Mansa took a lead of 150 runs against Ludhiana after the end of the third day in the final test match of the under-23 inter district tournament, being organised by Punjab Cricket Association at IS Bindra Stadium, SAS Nagar, on Wednesday.
Resuming its second innings play on day three at a score of ten for no wicket, Mansa U-23 put together a total of 194 runs for the loss of six wickets before stumps.
Both the Mansa openers had 76 runs partnership before losing Somnath as their first wicket in their second innings at 36 runs. While the other opener Divyansh Garg scored a brilliant half-century, he scored 69 runs in 150 deliveries.
After a steady start, Mansa middle order couldn’t do much as the team lost four wickets at mere 125 runs.
Deepak Kumar and Manjinderjot Singh were present at the crease at the end of the play on day three at the individual scores of ten and one run respectively.
However, both Ravi Kumar and Sanyam Gill took two wickets each against Mansa.
While Mansa scored 359 runs in their first innings, Ludhiana managed to score 403 runs clinching the lead of 44 runs
-
IIT-K’s green innovation: ‘Tyre Park’ made up of burnt tyres
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has created an exclusive enclosure replete with art that is made from burnt tyres at a park in Kanpur. For this unique project, the IIT Kanpur has partnered with De'Dzines that solely works on the concept of utilising old tyres. The joint project conceptualized by IIT Kanpur and De'Dzines is not just environment friendly but makes for an awe-inspiring showground that will attract students and visitors alike.
-
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna
The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university's 69th annual convocation on May 6. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna. Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.
-
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
-
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
-
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
