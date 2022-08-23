Ludhiana MC snaps sewer connections of 6 dairy units
Ludhiana MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said , “As the owners have failed to make the necessary arrangements, the civic body has commenced a drive to snap the connections. Earlier on Monday, the civic body disconnected sewer connections of seven dairy units in Bhagat Singh Colony, Gajja Jain colony among other areas”
Tightening its noose around scattered dairy units dumping cow dung and dairy waste in the sewer lines, the municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday snapped sewer connections of six units in Sarpanch colony of ward number 26.
Facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) over pollution in Buddha Nullah, the MC had earlier directed the owners of scattered dairy units to make arrangements to deal with waste and stop dumping the same in MC sewer lines which then gets into nullah.
Apart from the scattered units, notices had also been served to the owners of over 500 dairy units in two dairy complexes of the city - Haibowal road and Tajpur road dairy complexes, to stop dumping waste directly into nullah or their sewer connections would also be snapped, said Singh.
Apart from the scattered units, notices had also been served to the owners of over 500 dairy units in two dairy complexes of the city - Haibowal road and Tajpur road dairy complexes, to stop dumping waste directly into nullah or their sewer connections would also be snapped, said Singh.
Probe begins into deaths at Bankey Behari Temple
Director general of police (retired) Sulkhan Singh surprised many by beginning the probe ordered by state government in regard to incident at Sri Bankey Behari Temple of Vrindavan where two devotees suffocated to death during 'mangla aarti' on the night of Janamasthmi (August 19). The state government had ordered a probe by a two-member, high-power committee headed by DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh and commissioner Aligarh Gaurav Dayal as its member.
Ludhiana | Residents of BSUP flats protest as water taps run dry
Lambasting the municipal corporation over its failure in ensuring water supply to the Basic Services for Urban Poor flats allotted to slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi colony in Dhandari Kalan area, residents , along with Congress councillor (ward number 23) Sandeep Kumari's husband Gaurav Bhatti staged a protest outside the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday. Bhatti said repeated complaints have been submitted with officials, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard.
Women are appalled that Bilkis’ rapists are out
Ever since we came to know about the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists, who were also convicted of murdering members of her family, members of several women's rights groups have been agitated. We wanted to know whether all women around us are similarly affected. We thought of doing the same thing to understand what ordinary Indian women thought about the case. We hopped on to a train, and spoke to every person in the compartment.
PSSC promises help, support to senior citizens at maiden event in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council organised its first event on National Senior Citizens Day at North Central Zone Cultural Centre auditorium which was inaugurated by justice (retd) Rajes Kumar of Allahabad high court and was chaired by its president Rajiv Maheshwari. Being senior citizens, come forward to serve the poor, the weak and the downtrodden, he said. The council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.
Seeking regularisation, timely payment of salary, Ludhiana MC employees give 3-day ultimatum
Criticising the municipal corporation for its failure to regularise contractual employees and release salary for the month of July, MC employees' union— Municipal Employees' Sangharsh Committee gave a three-day (72 hours) ultimatum to authorities to fulfil their demands or face agitation. The union members gathered at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday and handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
