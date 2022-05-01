Ludhiana MC starts drive to clean main roads in Zone D
The municipal corporation initiated a special drive on Saturday to clean the main roads in areas falling under Zone D.
The drive was started on the directions of zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon from Keys hotel road leading towards Lodhi Club from Phullanwal Chowk and MLA (Ludhiana west) Gurpreet Gogi inspected the work. The drive was conducted jointly by different departments of MC including bridges and roads department and horticulture wing.
A special team of around 50 sweepers has been formed and regular cleanliness drives will be organised to ensure the sanitation of main roads.
Sekhon stated that he has been receiving complaints of filth and growth of wild grass and the drive was started to address these issues. “MC has been getting a few roads cleaned through mechanical sweeping and the others will be cleaned manually,” he said.
Patiala violence: Key conspirator Parwana not new to controversies
A self-styled head of Damdami Taksal Rajpura and, Barjinder Singh Parwana a “prime conspirator” of Friday violence in Patiala, is not new to controversies. After a call by US-based radical organisation Sikh for Justice's legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to observe “Khalistan day” on April 29, self-styled Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla announced his “anti-Khatilstan” protest at a press conference on April 17. On July 8, 2021, Mohali police arrested Parwana for promoting enmity.
Ludhiana MC staff directed to clean drain lines by June 15
To deal with water accumulation during the upcoming monsoons, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed civic body officials to get drain lines (road gullies) cleaned by June 15 and replace broken manholes across the city . The directions were issued during a meeting held at the MC's Zone-A office on Friday evening. As per MC officials, there are around 40,000 road gullies across the city.
Patiala violence: Is Mann capable of handling law and order, asks Anurag Thakur
Hitting out at the AAP over violence in Patiala, I&B minister Anurag Thakur wondered who was in-charge of law and order in Punjab as chief minister Bhagwant Mann “spent more time outside the state”. The BJP leader demanded to know what kind of ideology was the AAP trying to promote in Punjab. “The BJP wants development, peace, and brotherhood in Punjab, and stern action should be taken against the rioters,” Thakur said.
Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases
Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday. Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the 'supardari' of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday. Narinder has been identified as Narinder Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.
