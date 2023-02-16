Ludhiana MC starts e-office system, trials begin at Zone-A office

Aiming to improve transparency and efficiency, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has started implementing e-office in its civic body offices. The trial run to implement the same has been commenced at the MC Zone-A office near Mata Rani chowk.

MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the civic body has started the process to online approve the applications being received at MC Suvidha Kendras regarding change of ownership of properties and those pertaining to inclusion of mortgage loan details on the TS1 certificates (NOC).

Superintendent Vivek Verma stated that starting from April 1, 2022, the MC has received 7,545 applications for changing ownership of properties and 624 applications have been received for inclusion of mortgage loan details on TS1 certificates till date. After the implementation of e-office, the process to approve all new applications will be completed online.

Verma stated that under the trial going on at the MC Zone-A office, a limited number of files are being approved online till the level of superintendent only, so that the officials can check the system and make changes, wherever required. For now, both online and offline applications are being accepted by MC at Suvidha Kendras. Infrastructure is also being upgraded/improved to implement the e-office at different branches of the MC.

He stated that after the e-office would be launched, the Suvidha Kendra staff will receive the application from residents, upload the same online and handover the files back to the applicant. The files will then be transferred to the officials concerned online.

The applicants will receive an application number from the Suvidha Kendras and the applicants would be able to track the status of the application online, said Verma, adding that the department is also working on the process to upload the records of the MC online. The applicants will also receive text messages regarding the status of their applications.

On Wednesday, a training session was also held at MC Zone-A office to apprise the officials of other zones of MC about the working of e-office portal of the government, so that the project could be implemented in other zonal offices of the MC too.

Implementation of e-office will not only save the time and energy of applicants and officials, but it will also save paper and improve efficiency. After submitting the applications, the residents will not have to visit MC offices to check the status. They will be able to check the same online.

The MC commissioner said eventually all the branches will be covered under e-office, which will surely improve efficiency and transparency in the civic body. Senior officials as well as the applicants would be able to check the status of the applications online.