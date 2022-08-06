Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body.
The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
Many staffers of the previous contractor were also seen collecting parking fee at the lots without issuing receipts
MC secretary TS Panchhi said it will take a few days to arrange e-ticketing machines and the work to allot new parking contracts in progress.
The contracts of other parking lots including Bhadaur house, multi-storey parking near Zone A office, Feroze Gandhi market, BRS Nagar and Orient Cinema will end in September.
The civic body has been hitting out at the contractors for issuing manual receipts which allegedly encourages overcharging in the parking lots. In the norms set by MC, it is mandatory to issue receipts through e-ticketing machines.
No decision on re-auction
After suspending the online auction of nine parking lots in the city on August 3 citing technical issues, MC is yet to decide when it will be held again. Sources however said the auction was suspended after a contractor tried to avail the contracts through cooperative societies, which are given certain privileges during allotment.
-
Ludhiana: Man-son duo booked for cheating ICICI Bank of ₹38.4 lakh
Police on Thursday booked a man and Inderjeet Singh's son for duping ICICI Bank of ₹38.47 lakh. The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Nagar in Phase 3, Dugri. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on October 2, 2019, by Gaurav Malhotra, regional head of sales at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch of ICICI Bank .
-
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh
Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.
-
Domestic violence: Sikh woman ends life in New York; blames husband, in-laws
A 30-year-old Sikh woman of New York committed suicide on August 3, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband, also a Sikh, for around eight years. The family belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. A video on the page described violence and abuse throughout her married life.
-
Ludhiana: Jewellery stolen from house in broad daylight
Two burglars broke into a house in Payal in broad daylight and decamped with gold jewellery. The complainant, Manjit Kaur, stated that there was nobody present at her home on August 2 as she had gone for a bhog ceremony and her husband was out of station. When she returned at around 3.05 pm, she saw an unidentified man standing outside her house while another was inside and the lock of her house was broken.
-
Shamlat land: High court stays June 21 instructions of Haryana government
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed operation of June 21 instructions of the Haryana government relating to reclaiming of shamlat land in village panchayats and areas under urban local bodies. The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil passed order on a clutch of pleas challenging the government instructions. This was never permissible under the Act.
