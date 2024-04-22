Ludhiana MC teams take down 12 illegal buildings

Municipal corporation (MC) took action against the 12 illegal buildings and a colony in the areas of MC Zone D on Monday. MC officials demolishing illegal buildings at Jassian road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Of these, eight illegal buildings were demolished, including two under-construction shops and a commercial building on Jassian road, illegal house line coverage of three residential buildings in Lakshmi Nagar, a commercial building near New Krishna Mandir, and portion of a building near Khalsa College in Civil Lines. An illegal under-construction colony on Jassian road and an encroachment at a road near Tagore Nagar were also demolished.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The civic body teams also sealed four buildings, including two shops in Basant Vihar, Jawaddi, a commercial building near Khalsa College for Women in Civil lines and a commercial building in residential area near Krishna Mandir.