Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Ludhiana MC teams take down 12 illegal buildings

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Of these, eight illegal buildings were demolished, including two under-construction shops and a commercial building on Jassian road, illegal house line coverage of three residential buildings in Lakshmi Nagar

Municipal corporation (MC) took action against the 12 illegal buildings and a colony in the areas of MC Zone D on Monday.

MC officials demolishing illegal buildings at Jassian road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
MC officials demolishing illegal buildings at Jassian road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Of these, eight illegal buildings were demolished, including two under-construction shops and a commercial building on Jassian road, illegal house line coverage of three residential buildings in Lakshmi Nagar, a commercial building near New Krishna Mandir, and portion of a building near Khalsa College in Civil Lines. An illegal under-construction colony on Jassian road and an encroachment at a road near Tagore Nagar were also demolished.

The civic body teams also sealed four buildings, including two shops in Basant Vihar, Jawaddi, a commercial building near Khalsa College for Women in Civil lines and a commercial building in residential area near Krishna Mandir.

