Ludhiana MC to digitise Suvidha Kendras soon

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is set to digitally transform its zonal Suvidha Kendras soon to boost transparency, improve efficiency, and make services easily accessible for the public. To further assist citizens, employees will be deployed at Suvidha Kendras to help file dues and taxes online. (HT Photo)

The initiative was outlined in a recent meeting chaired by MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, who issued directions for its implementation.

Under the plan, residents will soon be able to make UPI payments at Suvidha Kendras, while advanced POS machines will be installed to enable card transactions. LED panels will also be set up in all Kendras to encourage online payments and guide residents on making such payments from home.

To further assist citizens, employees will be deployed at Suvidha Kendras to help file dues and taxes online. Screen monitors will also be installed to allow residents to track property tax return details in real time.

Currently, only about 35% of property tax returns are filed online.

MC commissioner Dachalwal said the target is to significantly increase this number. “This initiative will not only improve transparency but also save people’s time by allowing them to file dues and taxes from home,” he said.