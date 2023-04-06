Ludhiana MC initiates process to put property tax defaulters on notice

Aiming to meet the increased target of property tax collections, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has started the process to put property tax defaulters on notice. For this, a meeting of property tax branch officials was chaired at MC’s zone A office by Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain on Wednesday. A total of 4,742 defaulters from the area under Zone A will be put on notice for around ₹1.25 crores pending. Those among the defaulters’ list include 1,932 residential properties with ₹ 26.93 lakh pending, 1,311 commercial properties with ₹ 32.41 lakh pending, 651 industrial defaulters with ₹ 46.36 lakhs pending and 848 mix land use defaulters who have ₹ 20.8 lakh pending. (Getty Image)

Municipal corporation superintendent Vivek Verma said the department will start issuing notices from Thursday onwards. He said, “Zone A has a total of 15 blocks and has 4,742 defaulters, the process to seal the properties will be initiated against those who will not pay after the notice.”

Giving out details, Neeraj Jain, said, “Zone A of the MC saw an increase in the property tax collection of over ₹3 crore and as per estimate, the tax collection has risen from ₹17 crore to over ₹20.3 crores.”

The officials have been directed to the start of the wrong assessment, unassessed property to conduct field visits to reduce the burden in the end, he added.

As per the estimated budget for the year 2022-2023, the civic body breached the target of ₹100 crores collection from the property tax and is expected to earn ₹115 crores by March 31. The estimates in the budget for income from property tax were also raised from ₹115 crores to ₹120 crores.