Ludhiana MC to repair roads irrespective of jurisdiction: Mayor

A day after the municipal corporation (MC) initiated repair of roads in the city, mayor Balkar Sandhu inspected the work in areas like Dholewal Chowk, Model Gram and Gill Road on Wednesday.

Sandhu directed the officials to repair all the roads within city limits irrespective of the jurisdiction and said that roads under Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should also be repaired.

Sandhu told the field staff to ensure that humps are not created at the repair site by pouring hot mix material in excess and it should be a plain site after repair is done.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor Swarandep Chahal said that the residents have been raising hue and cry over the pathetic condition of roads in all parts of the city for a long time and the inspection was conducted to ensure the work is being done properly.

Sandhu said, “Other departments do not have the provision to take up repair work, due to which residents face problems. We have decided that all the roads, even those which do not fall under MC, will be repaired.”

“Superintending engineers, executive engineers and junior engineers have been directed to remain present at the site, so that the quality of work is not compromised. Surprise inspections will also be conducted in the coming time,” said Sandhu.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had on Tuesday warned the officials of recommending a chargesheet against them if they failed to repair the main road of the city within a week. This made the MC officials start the work even during rainfall.

Ashu had slammed the officials for not moving out in the field and senior officials including SEs were also present during the inspection on Wednesday.