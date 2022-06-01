Ludhiana MC to take cues from Cape Town’s water-saving model
With the pressure on water resources increasing due to climate change, pollution and a burgeoning population, municipal corporation authorities are raring to implement drought-prone Cape Town’s pioneering water-saving techniques in the city.
Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal, superintending engineer Ravinder Garg and senior officials of the civic body and local bodies department studied the ongoing surface water project and water-saving measures being taken in Cape Town during a five-day technical knowledge exchange programme in South Africa.
Asked whether the African model was suitable to be implemented in the city, Aggarwal said, “There are several parallels between the surface water project underway in the South African port city and the World Bank-funded 24/7 canal-based water supply project proposed for Ludhiana. Both projects include setting up a water treatment plant and installation of distribution lines. The only difference is that in Africa, water is collected from dams, while in Ludhiana it will be collected from the canal. Just like the African model, water meters will be installed in the city, but it will be done as per the state’s policy.”
Strict action against defaulters
On the water-saving techniques being used in South Africa, she said, “We were demonstrated different water saving techniques with the help of which South Africa was able to recover from drought. These include installation of water meters and special taps to control the flow of water and reduce wastage. The water tariff is also high, which discourages people from wasting the precious resource.”
“Similar steps need to be taken in Ludhiana as well. After sensitising people, we will soon tighten the noose around defaulters,” she said.
An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The municipal corporation has been struggling to check water wastage in the city due to political interference and staff shortage.”
Demo zones to be demarcated
Before starting work on the 24/7 canal-based water supply project demo zones will be established in the city where water will be supplied round the clock and water meters will also be installed on trial basis.
“The MC is planning to cover around 10,000 properties in the demo zone. Tubewell water will be supplied in trial zones. Demo zones will be set up after getting a nod from the general house of the municipal corporation,” Aggarwal said
The municipal corporation chief added that they also studied South Africa’s solid waste management system and mechanism to recover property tax.
