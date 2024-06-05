Ludhiana MC under fire over ‘failure’ to lift green waste from parks, roadside

The municipal corporation (MC) has come under fire for its failure to clear horticulture waste accumulating in parks and along roadsides, despite numerous complaints from residents. The unchecked piles of waste are causing significant inconvenience for the frequent walkers and children in the parks. Residents urge the civic body to establish a systematic collection and transportation process for green waste to designated composting sites. (Manish/HT)

Despite the presence of over 800 park management committees in the city, the MC employees have not been collecting green waste from many parks. This neglect has resulted in heaps of untreated waste littering roadsides in areas such as Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Gill Road, Urban Estate Dugri, Rajguru Nagar, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Residents are urging the civic body to establish a systematic collection and transportation process for green waste to designated composting sites. The absence of such a system has led to dry leaves being dumped along roadsides or left in parks for extended periods. Consequently, these leaves often flow into road gullies, causing blockages in the drainage and sewerage systems.

Jaskaran Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said, “The civic body should guarantee the collection of green waste from all areas, streets, and houses, and transport it to designated sites for composting. We have repeatedly requested the waste to be collected from our park in Block J of BRS Nagar, but no one has come. The waste is spreading across the park, blocking the children’s play area.”

Further, several incidents of dry waste being burned by sweepers and unidentified individuals have been reported, in violation of National Green Tribunal regulations against such practices.

Another resident Sachkirat Singh suggested, “The MC should create more compost pits and acquire machines to collect waste from parks and roadsides so it can be properly recycled into compost.”

Kirpal Singh from the horticulture wing of the MC, claimed, “We are regularly collecting the dry waste across the city as there are a bunch of collecting machines so we are managing to collect the waste timely.”