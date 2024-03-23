Ludhiana MC wants PRTC to operate mini-buses on main city routes

With the return of the initial batch of city buses from a private firm, the municipal corporation (MC) has reached out to the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), urging them to operate their fleet of 15 mini buses on the crucial route from Jalandhar Bypass to the city bus stand. City buses parked in a yard in the Tajpur area of Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In a letter addressed to the PRTC managing director, MC officials highlighted their possession of 11 routes and 105 permits for city buses, requesting the corporation to manage these buses along the designated routes.

Due to the imposition of the model code of conduct, the MC cannot float tenders to make the city bus service operational. Hence, they have requested the PRTC to temporarily oversee the bus operations until the e-bus service is introduced in the city, aimed at providing locals with essential transportation.

Furthermore, MC officials have expressed plans to send additional city buses from the private firm to PRTC once received, further bolstering the bus service within the city.

The termination of the private firm’s contract on February 26 by the municipal corporation to run city bus services led to the return of 29 buses out of the 82 from the company on March 5.

The remaining buses are scheduled to be handed by the Horizon company to the civic body in the coming months.

The MC officials reported that out of the 29 buses returned, many were in running condition, while few required maintenance. These buses have been relocated to the Tajpur Road depot for further assessment.

The contract was terminated due to discrepancies regarding its duration, as highlighted by the municipal corporation in a letter dated January 30.

In 2015, when the buses were handed over to the operator, rates were set by the MC for various routes in the city. Before the contract was terminated, only 35 buses were operational on the Kohara, Sahnewal, and Meharban routes.

Meanwhile, tenders for e-buses under the Prime Minister’s e-Bus Sewa Yojana have been floated by the Union government a few weeks before model code of conduct came into force. Civil work for the project is expected to be given to the civic body within a few weeks, with officials anticipating the buses to hit the roads by May or later as part of the project’s progress.