Two masked miscreants allegedly held captive a medical practitioner and his assistant in his clinic and robbed them of ₹45,000 at Bahadurke Road, police said on Tuesday. Ludhiana: Medical practitioner, assistant held captive, robbed of ₹ 45,000

The miscreants, who were laced with sharp-edged weapons, locked the medical practitioner and his female assistant in the clinic while escaping. Later, the locals rescued them.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

In his complaint, Rasik, a medical practitioner, stated that he was about to leave the clinic on Monday night when two masked men came there around 9.30 pm.

“The miscreants held me and my assistant captive in the clinic. They brandished a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill me. The accused robbed ₹45,000 kept in the clinic and fled, locking us inside the clinic,” Rasik said.

“After the miscreants left the spot, we raised an alarm following which the locals opened the gate and rescued both of us,” he added.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at Jodhewal police station, said that the police have received a complaint and they are in the process of filing an FIR. The police have procured CCTVs footage of the spot. The police are trying to identify the miscreants.