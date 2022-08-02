Ludhiana | Meharban area murder cracked: accused came from Bihar to kill labourer; 2 held
Police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 32-year-old labourer in Meharban area with the arrest of two persons. Three of their aides are on the run.
As per the police, the murder was an outcome of political rivalry between two groups and three of the accused, who are yet to be arrested, had come from Bihar to execute the murder.
The victim, Ibrahim, was alone at his rented accommodation on July 26 when the accused struck there and strangled him with a piece of cloth. His roommates had discovered the body after they returned from work in the evening.
Meharban station house officer, sub-inspector (SI) Jagdeep Singh said that the victim’s brother, Zuber, was contesting in the Bihar municipal council elections against the father of one of the accused. “The victim was sending his brother money for contesting the elections over which he had also received threat calls from the accused before his murder,” said the SI.
He added, “The two groups were also tied in a land dispute in Bihar. Thus, they hatched the conspiracy to kill him.”
Those arrested have been identified as Imam Ullah and Mohammad Mansoor Ali while their accomplices who are at large are Mohammad Tara, Kundan and Ravinder Kumar Yadav of Bihar.
The SHO said the two accused were caught following a tip-off and the cloth used in the murder has also been recovered.
Teams have been sent to Bihar for the arrest of the rest of the accused.
Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University, on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government. As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
Govt coffers open for promoting sportspersons: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has kept its coffers open for the development of sports and promotion of sportspersons. “Approval has been given for appointment of medal winners in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as gazetted officers in the state government services,” he said. The CM further said the state government will give big prize money to medal winners in international sports events.
Man held at Delhi airport while trying to smuggle out foreign currency
An Indian man was nabbed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) by the Central Industrial Security Force while trying to smuggle out foreign currency valued at ₹15.5 lakh by concealing it in spice boxes and between papad packets, officials said. CISF said the incident was reported around 5am Tuesday, when the passenger, who was bound for Bangkok by a Vistara flight was singled out for thorough checking, based on his suspicious behaviour.
Swine flu cases spiked in July; don’t panic, say doctors
Swine flu cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed an upward trend in July. Mumbai reported 105 H1N1 cases last month against 21 in July 2021, data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. July's figures have also by a long shot surpassed those in the entire last two years – 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020. Thane city recorded 117 cases while Navi Mumbai saw 16 cases in July.
Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur.
