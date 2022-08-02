Ludhiana | Meharban area murder cracked: accused came from Bihar to kill labourer; 2 held

Police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 32-year-old labourer in Meharban area with the arrest of two persons. Three of their aides are on the run.

As per the police, the murder was an outcome of political rivalry between two groups and three of the accused, who are yet to be arrested, had come from Bihar to execute the murder.

The victim, Ibrahim, was alone at his rented accommodation on July 26 when the accused struck there and strangled him with a piece of cloth. His roommates had discovered the body after they returned from work in the evening.

Meharban station house officer, sub-inspector (SI) Jagdeep Singh said that the victim’s brother, Zuber, was contesting in the Bihar municipal council elections against the father of one of the accused. “The victim was sending his brother money for contesting the elections over which he had also received threat calls from the accused before his murder,” said the SI.

He added, “The two groups were also tied in a land dispute in Bihar. Thus, they hatched the conspiracy to kill him.”

Those arrested have been identified as Imam Ullah and Mohammad Mansoor Ali while their accomplices who are at large are Mohammad Tara, Kundan and Ravinder Kumar Yadav of Bihar.

The SHO said the two accused were caught following a tip-off and the cloth used in the murder has also been recovered.

Teams have been sent to Bihar for the arrest of the rest of the accused.