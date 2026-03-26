Ludhiana: ‘Meri Rasoi’ ration kits to be distributed after May 15

Ration beneficiaries will start receiving free kitchen kits along with wheat post May 15, as the Punjab government rolls out chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s flagship ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme, aimed at easing household expenses amid rising food costs. Each kit will contain wheat, 2 kg channa dal, 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 1 litre mustard oil, and 200 grams turmeric. (HT Photo)

The distribution has been deliberately scheduled post May 15 once the ongoing wheat procurement season concludes, to ensure a smooth roll out without disrupting mandi operations or supply chains.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries covered under the public distribution system will receive ration kits in addition to their regular wheat entitlement, marking a shift from grain-only support to a more comprehensive food security model.

Each kit will contain 2 kg channa dal, 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 1 litre mustard oil, and 200 grams turmeric, forming a basic yet essential kitchen package for households.

Officials said the initiative is expected to benefit a large number of families across Punjab, with Ludhiana emerging as one of the key districts due to its high number of ration card holders.

This scheme as part of a broader welfare push is focused on strengthening food security beyond staple grains.

In terms of execution, Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Markfed) has been tasked with procuring the ration kits, while the food and civil supplies department will handle distribution through fair price shops.

In Ludhiana, authorities have decided to align the kit distribution with the existing wheat supply cycle to ensure efficiency and avoid duplication.

The district food and supplies controller (Ludhiana West) Sartaj Singh Cheema said preparations are underway to ensure a seamless rollout.

“We are streamlining the entire process so that beneficiaries receive both wheat and ration kits together without any inconvenience. All arrangements are being put in place for smooth distribution once the rollout begins after May 15,” he said.

Officials said the combined distribution model is expected to reduce logistical pressure on the system while ensuring that beneficiaries do not have to make multiple visits to collect their entitlements.

The timing of the rollout is also significant.

With household expenses rising and food inflation affecting daily budgets, the addition of essential items like pulses, oil, and sugar is expected to provide direct financial relief

to economically weaker sections.

However, officials acknowledged that execution at the ground level will be crucial. With large-scale distribution planned, ensuring adequate stock availability, proper awareness among beneficiaries, and coordination at fair price shops will determine the success of the initiative.

The administration is expected to finalise depot-wise schedules and issue detailed guidelines in the coming weeks to avoid confusion during the initial phase.

If implemented effectively, the ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme could mark a significant shift in Punjab’s welfare delivery, moving beyond basic grain supply to a more holistic food support system, aimed at cushioning families against rising living costs while strengthening the public distribution network.