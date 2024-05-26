 Ludhiana: Mid-day meal workers demand minimum wages - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Mid-day meal workers demand minimum wages

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Members of Ludhiana unit of Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, Punjab, said the mid-day meal workers should be brought under the minimum wage law and should be given an adequate salary

To discuss their long-pending demands and the non-fulfilment of the promise of double salary by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the members of the Ludhiana unit of Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, Punjab, held a meeting in Bharat Nagar on Sunday under the leadership of Praveen Kumari.

Mid-day Meal Workers Union during a meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Besides the mid-day meal workers, Democratic Employee Federation Ludhiana president Sukhwinder Singh Leel was present in the meeting.

Praveen said despite holding several meetings, the government did not resolve any of the long-pending legitimate demands of the organisation. During the meeting, the members said the mid-day meal workers should be brought under the minimum wage law and should be given an adequate salary. The middle pass workers should be appointed on the posts of sweepers and class four workers. They also demanded that the workers should be provided with paid maternity leave.

They said life insurance of 5 lakh should be provided to the workers and after the death of a worker, they must be replaced with one of their family members only. “Workers should be given treatment facilities at government expense in case of illness or injury in an accident. Uniforms should be provided twice a year,” said Praveen.

If the government still does not pay attention to our demands, then the organisation will be forced to fight fiercely in the coming time, said the union members.

