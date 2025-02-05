Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Miller Ganj, Kidwai Nagar schools of eminence nears completion

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 05, 2025 05:06 AM IST

During the inspection, Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal emphasised that these SoEs will feature smart classrooms, modern infrastructure, laboratories, CCTV surveillance, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds equipped for various sports.

Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal inspected the progress of two upcoming schools of eminence (SoEs) in Miller Ganj and Kidwai Nagar on Tuesday. They were accompanied by senior officials from various departments.

The School of Eminence in Kidwai Nagar is being developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, while the Miller Ganj SoE is being constructed by the public works department. (HT File)
The School of Eminence in Kidwai Nagar is being developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, while the Miller Ganj SoE is being constructed by the public works department.

During the inspection, the MLA and the DC emphasised that these SoEs will feature smart classrooms, modern infrastructure, laboratories, CCTV surveillance, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds equipped for various sports. They instructed the executive agencies to enhance the façade of both buildings and expedite the installation of projectors in classrooms, window blinds, rooftop solar panels, and parking facilities, as well as raise the existing boundary walls.

The School of Eminence in Kidwai Nagar is being developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, while the Miller Ganj SoE is being constructed by the public works department. The School of Eminence programme aims to revolutionise the education sector, promoting holistic development and a bright future for students.

The officials also highlighted that the Punjab government is prioritising quality education and services in the sector. They added that the SoE initiative, launched by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann, is ambitious and urged officials to make earnest efforts to complete the pending work swiftly. A thorough review of the ongoing construction was conducted, with necessary directions given to ensure timely progress.

DC Jorwal pointed out that construction at both schools is nearly complete, with only final touches remaining. He urged officials from various departments to expedite the completion of the SOEs.

The inspection also included SDM East Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal, school education department assistant director Sandeep Verma, DEO Dimple Madaan, and representatives from the LIT, municipal corporation and PWD.

