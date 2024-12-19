Ludhiana: Minister Bittu slams AAP for promoting ‘family politics’

Union minister Ravneet Bittu on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its leadership dynamics and alleged that it was focusing on family politics during the campaign for the municipal corporation (MC) elections. Union minister Ravneet Bittu campaigning for BJP candidates in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The remarks came after a roadshow by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, where Bittu observed what he said was a ‘striking disparity’ in how the AAP leadership was presented.

Bittu said the family members of all MLAs from Ludhiana – including Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Goggi Bassi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Daljeet Singh Grewal, alias Bhola Grewal, were given tickets and the ground workers were ignored.

“The CM is now campaigning for the family members of MLAs, including their wives and sons. Where are the AAP volunteers who once believed this was a party for the common people? AAP has turned into a party of privilege and nepotism. It is the same party that used to speak against family politics,” he said.

Bittu added that the roadshow featured the CM in a separate vehicle while the party leadership, including AAP state president Aman Arora, cabinet ministers and MLAs, followed in other mounted vehicles.

“The CM’s decision to distance himself from the party leadership during the roadshow highlights his disregard for his own team. Why can’t they share the same platform? This arrangement goes against the core principle that the party should be supreme over individuals,” the minister added.

He pointed out what he claimed were ‘grim expressions’ on the faces of AAP leaders and ministers. “They looked as if they were being subjected to mental torture, relegated to trailing behind the CM on open trucks,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP said.

Bittu called on the voters to support the BJP in the upcoming MC elections.

He emphasised that the BJP, with its proven track record and direct access to the Prime Minister, is ‘best positioned’ to drive development.

“As the commercial capital of Punjab, Ludhiana needs a major boost in infrastructure and development projects. Electing a BJP mayor will ensure that the city benefits from initiatives like better road infrastructure, 24-hour water supply, advanced waste management and improved transportation facilities,” he said.