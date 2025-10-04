Ludhiana: Minister calls for speedy work on highway underpasses

The pace of the construction work on four underpasses on the four-lane Laddowal bypass along the Sidhwan Canal needs to be expedited as the project has already been delayed, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday. These steel truss bridges are being constructed by the NHAI to decongest the traffic near South City and improve regional connectivity. The delay has been attributed to multiple factors, including the closure of the Sidhwan Canal, extended monsoon rainfall and disruption during Operation Sindoor, a security operation linked to the India-Pakistan border situation. (HT Photo)

Minister Bittu said the bridges would play a key role in Punjab’s development by ensuring faster and safer travel. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is committed to building world-class road infrastructure across the country,” he said.

According to project details, only one of the four underpasses has been completed. The work on the other ones is still in progress, officials said.

As per the agreement, the project started in December 2023 and was scheduled for completion by December 25, 2024. However, the anticipated completion date is now December 31, 2025, with physical progress currently at 78%.

The delay has been attributed to multiple factors, including the closure of the Sidhwan Canal, extended monsoon rainfall and disruption during Operation Sindoor, a security operation linked to the India-Pakistan border situation.

The bridges, each 15 metres wide, are expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the southern bypass and surrounding industrial zones. The project cost stands at ₹16.64 crore.

Minister Bittu assured that efforts were underway to expedite the remaining work and urged the contractor and concerned officials to adhere to the revised timeline without compromising quality.