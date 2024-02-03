 Ludhiana: Minister unveils painting depicting Harike wetlands - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Minister unveils painting depicting Harike wetlands

Ludhiana: Minister unveils painting depicting Harike wetlands

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The painting is created by Ludhiana based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu and showcases the rich flora, fauna, and the serene calmness and natural beauty of the wetland

In an effort to promote the tourist potential of Punjab, a painting of Harike wetland was unveiled by Anmol Gagan Maan, Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister, on Saturday.

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan unveiling the painting of Harike wetland by Ludhiana-based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu. (HT Photo)
Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan unveiling the painting of Harike wetland by Ludhiana-based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu. (HT Photo)

The event marked the eve of World Wetlands Day 2024.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Padma Shri Surjit Patar, chairman of Punjab Arts Council, was also present at the event.

The painting is created by Ludhiana based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu and showcases the rich flora, fauna, and the serene calmness and natural beauty of the wetland. It depicts the beautiful meadows, heavenly sunrise and sparkling water of Harike Pattan.

Harike Wetland is one of the largest wetland of Northern India, having natural lake created by the confluence of Sutlej and Beas rivers and situated deep inside the Harike bird sanctuary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On