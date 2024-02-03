Ludhiana: Minister unveils painting depicting Harike wetlands

In an effort to promote the tourist potential of Punjab, a painting of Harike wetland was unveiled by Anmol Gagan Maan, Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister, on Saturday. Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan unveiling the painting of Harike wetland by Ludhiana-based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu. (HT Photo)

The event marked the eve of World Wetlands Day 2024.

Padma Shri Surjit Patar, chairman of Punjab Arts Council, was also present at the event.

The painting is created by Ludhiana based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu and showcases the rich flora, fauna, and the serene calmness and natural beauty of the wetland. It depicts the beautiful meadows, heavenly sunrise and sparkling water of Harike Pattan.

Harike Wetland is one of the largest wetland of Northern India, having natural lake created by the confluence of Sutlej and Beas rivers and situated deep inside the Harike bird sanctuary.