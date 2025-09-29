Ludhiana: Minor alleges rape, son of sorcerer booked

A minor girl was allegedly raped by the son of a woman “sorcerer” in Sidhwan Kalan where she was taken for treatment, police said on Sunday. The Jagraon Sadar police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh alias Monu. The Jagraon Sadar police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh alias Monu.

The complainant, who is a school dropout, stated that she has been living with her grandparents. A couple of days ago, she along with her grandmother went to a religious function where they met a woman, Sarabjit Kaur, who took them to her house. The complainant added that the woman told her grandmother that she was possessed. The woman also claimed that she practices as a sorcerer and that she can treat her granddaughter. She asked the grandmother to leave her at her home for a few days.

Further, the complainant alleged that the son of the woman raped her and threatened her to keep mum. After coming home, she narrated the whole incident to her grandmother following which a police complaint was filed.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 65 (1) (rape committed on a girl below 16) of the BNS and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are also scanning the role of the mother of the accused.