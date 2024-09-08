Ludhiana: Miscreants drag man for 500m on bike in snatching bid

A 37-year-old factory worker, Ashu Yadav, was dragged for about 500 meters by bike-borne snatchers on Saturday night while he was walking back home. The two accused, Shubham and Aman, both residents of Amritsar, were later apprehended by passersby and handed over to the police. A 37-year-old factory worker, Ashu Yadav, was dragged for about 500 meters by bike-borne snatchers on Saturday night while he was walking back home. (HT File)

The incident occurred near Bhola Colony, Tajpur Road, Ludhiana, when Yadav was intercepted by the accused, who threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his mobile phone. In an attempt to prevent them from escaping, Yadav grabbed one of the snatchers, who was riding pillion. The snatchers accelerated their bike, causing Yadav to fall, but his steel bracelet got entangled in the bike, and he was dragged along the road for nearly 500 meters.

The passerby intervened when the bike hit a speed breaker, causing a sudden jerk that freed Yadav. The crowd managed to stop the bike and apprehend the two snatchers. Later, the police were informed. The police recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession. Yadav, who sustained injuries, was taken to the hospital.

The Division Number 7 police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 304 (snatching), 307 (theft with preparation to cause death or hurt), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS.

Sub-inspector Jagdish Raj stated that the accused admitted having snatched a mobile phone on Friday and two more on Saturday before targeting Yadav.

He added that Aman already has two theft FIRs against him.

Woman robbed of gold chain in Ghumar Mandi

The Division number 8 police on Saturday booked two unidentified men for snatching a gold chain from a 53-year-old woman in Maya Nagar, Ghumar Mandi. The woman, who is the wife of an ex- sarpanch was going to a medical store to buy medicines.

The victim, Parminder Kaur, of village Mannowal stated that she came to Ghumar Mandi to visit a family member. She said she was going to a nearby medical store when bike-borne two men robbed her of a gold chain. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot.

The woman gave a chase to the accused, however, they managed to flee.

ASI Satnam Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused.