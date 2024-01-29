Ludhiana: Miscreants hold farmer, mother captive, flee empty-handed

A gang of four miscreants barged into the house of a farmer at Kabja Factory Road in Khanna and held him and his mother captive in a robbery attempt, but had to flee empty-handed when they could not find anything in the house, police said on Monday. The accused barged in the house but could not find anything. (HT)

The accused barged in the house on Sunday night. They ransacked the house, but could not find anything.

The complainant, Talif, said that the accused broke into his house during midnight and tied him up. They had put a tape on his mouth and also tied his mother and ransacked the house.

Talif alleged that the accused were carrying sharp-edged weapons and attacked him when he resisted. He added that the miscreants did not harm his brother, who is physically challenged, and his 11-year-old daughter.

He said that the accused didn’t find anything from the house and left empty-handed.

The Khanna Police initiated investigation in the matter and found that the persons who had entered the complainant’s house were not carrying any weapon.

Deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh Gill said that the miscreants have not robbed any cash or gold from the house. The police are trying to determine the motive of the accused in barging in the house.