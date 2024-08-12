Ludhiana: Missing streetlights at Pakhowal underpass put commuters’ safety at risk

The absence of adequate street lights at the underpass stretch linking Hero Bakery Chowk to Pakhowal Road has been causing significant inconvenience to commuters for the past two months. Without any artificial light, the commuters have been forced to rely on natural sunlight at both ends of the tunnel to commute through this road. The absence of adequate street lights at the underpass stretch linking Hero Bakery Chowk to Pakhowal Road has been causing significant inconvenience to commuters for the past two months. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The passersby have resorted to turning on their vehicles’ headlights in broad daylight to navigate this lane safely. The lack of street lighting has made this route accident-prone, especially at night.

Deepak Kumar, an auto driver, expressed his frustration and said, “I face a lot of difficulties travelling through this lane, especially at night. If my vehicle’s lights fail, I can’t use this underpass.”

Navneet Kaur, a pedestrian, shared similar concerns, explaining, “Crossing this underpass is a hurdle, particularly in the evening when traffic is usually hectic as people return from work.”

Another commuter, Anshu Nagpal, emphasised the urgent need for streetlights, adding, “Streetlights are a dire need for this underpass. It becomes challenging to travel during cloudy weather when natural light is insufficient. This is particularly difficult for people with weak eyesight.”

Commenting on the issue, Mohit Patial, junior engineer (light), asserted,” The Pakhowal underpass comes under the Smart City Project. He will raise the concerns with his senior officials for proper action.”

The underpass constructed to bring relief from traffic congestion for commuters heading towards Sarabha Nagar and nearby areas is now creating another inconvenience due to improper illumination.