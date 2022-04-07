Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road.
Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area. The shopkeepers were also invited to the site to take their suggestions.
The shopkeepers rued that they were earlier not involved in the planning process and the road portion of Malhar road has been reduced by around 30 feet on both the sides by establishing a footpath, cycle track and parking area. This is resulting in traffic chaos in one of the busiest roads of the city. The shopkeepers also demanded more parking space in Sarabha Nagar market.
Gogi asked the chief engineer and other officials to widen the road portion. Similar directions were also issued to increase the parking area in Sarabha Nagar main market. He stated that directions have been issued to the staff to make minimal changes in the current design to reduce wastage of public money. Projects to transform Malhar road into smart road and retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar market were the pet projects of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Gogi, however, said the changes aimed at resolving the problems, and not due to political differences.
Malhar road shopkeepers welfare association president Paramjit Singh said it is important to increase the width of the road to ease traffic. “We hope the authorities will now incorporate the suggestions given by shopkeepers,” said Singh.
MLA Gogi also inaugurated the project to reconstruct internal roads of SCD Government College at a cost of ₹68 lakh. Gogi also assured construction of a hall in the college premises. Motivating the students to excel, Gogi assured the students that AAP will eradicate the menace of drugs from the state.
-
PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
Strap: On complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant, who was rescued by HC-appointed warrant officer last month The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that sNancy Ghummanwas harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
-
Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused. The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli.
-
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
-
17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning. The girl was identified as resident of Shahapur, Damini Dinkarrao.
-
Tambli: One dish with multiple tasty variations
I remain perched on the higher end of the weighing scale, basically hating myself for over-eating, over-boozing and falling off my exercise routine. How to detox now? How to stop the steady upward march of my body mass index? How to stem the not-so-steady ballooning out of various body parts? The answer, I say, is Tambli. Never heard of it? Do not fret. Tambli is a crossover between a chutney, raita and a lassi.
