Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects sub-registrar’s office, finds officials absent at , pulls up authorities
a Receiving complaints against the absence of officials in the sub-registrar (west) office, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise inspection in the office on Thursday and slammed the authorities for mismanagement resulting in harassment to public.
During the inspection, Gogi found that the tehsildar was absent from duty and public was awaiting him, standing in long queues to get their work done.
People said the officials had been absent from the duty for the last few days due to which they had to suffer.They also complained against non-availability of drinking water at the office.
As the phone of the tehsildar was switched off, Gogi contacted deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik following which the district revenue officer reached the spot. A naib tehsildar from Machhiwara was then deputed at the office.
Gogi said he had asked the higher authorities to streamline the work at the sub-registrar’s office and take strict action against the staff for being absent from duty. Surprise inspections would also be done in the coming days, Gogi said.
MLA Grewal inspects Mother-Child hospital
After receiving complaints against no proper cleanliness and failure of authorities in operating the generator during power cuts at the Mother-Child hospital in Sector-32 on Chandigarh road, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal conducted inspection at the hospital on Thursday.
Bhola directed the authorities to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and ensure that public do not face any harassment as they visit the hospital for treatment.
-
UP: Four Kannauj youths held for kidnapping and loot
Four youths, aged between 21 to 24 years, were arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and looting a man at Chinhat area here on June 29. The accused later left him at a deserted stretch on Kisan Path near Sultanpur road. Inspector of Chinhat police station, Ghan Shyam Mani Tripathi said the accused were identified as Tirwa, Kannuaj residents Krishna Kumar Yadav (23), Vivek Kumar Yadav (23), Saurabh Singh (24) and Akash Tomar alias Raghav (21).
-
Maharashtra cooperative dept cuts poll expenditure for housing societies
The Maharashtra cooperative department of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government led by Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, issued a notification finalising charges for elections of smaller co-operative housing societies, preventing any exploitation by government officers while conducting the process. These charges have been finalised for housing societies with less than 250 members, bringing down the financial burden on cooperative housing societies.
-
Transfer of doctors: U.P. sets up probe panel to look into irregularities in shifting
The health department has set up a five-member committee to examine the alleged irregularities across the state in the transfer of doctors by the health directorate. For the alleged irregularities in the transfer of senior doctors, health minister Brajesh Pathak has asked the ACS, health, to submit a report. Till Wednesday, the health directorate had got over 250 applications from doctors stating that they had been transferred against the transfer policy.
-
Two more die of Covid in UP, 325 fresh cases reported
Two more deaths were reported due to Covid infection in the state on Thursday while 325 fresh cases were registered from among 91,271 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 0.3%. The two deceased belonged to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur Khiri. According to the health department data, Lucknow reported 67 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Ghaziabad 27, and Gorakhpur 16. The state has reported a total 20,92,937 cases and 23,545 deaths till now.
-
Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.
